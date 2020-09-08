Griffith Spring Fest Will Officially Move Online This Year

The Griffith Spring Fest has announced it will be held online in 2020, with virtual tours, videos, and activities to be enjoyed from home.

While the Griffith Spring Fest might look different to previous years, heading online will provide the opportunity to showcase the region to a much larger audience.

Chairperson of the Griffith Spring Fest Working Group, Councillor Rina Mercuri said,

“The tourism industry has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, making the decision to cancel the festivities that much harder, however public safety is the number one concern.

“The online events currently being curated will offer those far and wide a sneak peek into what we can offer – and encourage more visitors to the region in 2021."

Griffith City Council’s Tourism Manager, Mirella Guidolin also encouraged residents who have been working hard on improving their garden during COVID-19, who are interested in being featured in next year's event, to get in touch with Tourism Team. She added,

“We are always looking for gardens, from small town gardens, to large expansive farm gardens, they all showcase Griffith’s uniqueness and our visitors love the diversity."

Let us know what you're most looking forward to in this year's unique Griffith Spring Fest in the Facebook comments.

Catch up on the latest below...

Subscribe to the Podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.