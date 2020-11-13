Griffith To Feature In Leading Business Magazine

The continued growth of Griffith and some of the exciting projects currently underway or being completed will be showcased next year in a leading business magazine.

Griffith City Council has been selected by CEO Magazine to feature in an editorial as part of the April 2021 edition.

According to a representative from the CEO Magazine, they will be “shining a spotlight on the Government and Defence Industries with a focus on innovation, growth, relationships and resilience of organisations and councils, with Griffith an ideal candidate for a lead editorial in this regard.”

The Magazine made contact with General Manager Brett Stonestreet in October 2020 advising that Council had been selected to feature in an editorial within the April 2021 edition. The story will focus on “the fantastic growth of Griffith as well as Council through exciting and progressive projects and programs.”

Mr Stonestreet said the article in the Magazine provides a great opportunity for Council to promote what has been achieved and what is planned moving forward.

“This is not an opportunity afforded to every Council so we feel pretty honoured to have been chosen,” Mr Stonestreet said.

“I think it shows just how well we are doing that they consider Griffith worthy of inclusion in the publication.

“When they spoke to me, I told them that our economy is founded on agriculture and the range of products continues to diversify such as nuts, cotton, poultry and aquaculture. Most Griffith businesses are based around family enterprises ranging from small to very large with many exporting product to all corners of the globe.

“Council’s role is to work in partnership with the community to make our great City even better.”

Griffith Mayor Councillor John Dal Broi said he looks forward to seeing the feature.

“We have a lot to be proud of here in Griffith so it will be good to see the excellent work that’s going on acknowledged,” Cr Dal Broi said.

“Councillors have worked closely with staff to develop and implement a bold yet realistic agenda for the City.

“Senior staff Directors have put in an enormous effort. They well and truly ‘put in the extra yards’ often under very difficult circumstances. All staff are here for the community and they do their best every day to deliver services and get projects completed and I’m proud of what is being achieved.”

