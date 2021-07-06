Grim Discoveries With Two People Dead In Melbourne’s East and South East

A grim night for police on Monday with the discovery of an elderly woman dead inside her Blackburn home and a body located inside a burnt-out car in Cranbourne.

Police and Emergency services were called to a reserve near Vega Crescent in Cranbourne just after 3:30am where a vehicle had been set alight.

When extinguished, the gruesome discovery of a body was located inside the car.

Man arrested over discovery of woman's body in Blackburn home

The investigation is ongoing as Police are yet to determine if the death is suspicious.

Meanwhile, a welfare home visit in Blackburn tragically unveiled a dubious death.

Officers attended a Whitehorse Road property just after 7pm for a welfare check on a 77-year-old woman only to discover her deceased in her home.

A 49-year-old Blackburn man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

It’s understood they were both known to each other.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr