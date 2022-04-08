Grim Discovery Of Man’s Body In Sydney’s Deadly Deluge

A man's body has been discovered in a vehicle submerged in floodwaters in southwest Sydney.

Police and rescue crews were alerted about 8am on Friday, to a vehicle caught in rising waters on Cut Hill Road in Cobbitty.

NSW police have confirmed they are currently attempting to recover the man's body from a submerged car in floodwaters near Camden.

The tragic news comes as NSW SES and the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) have issued further flood warnings and evacuation orders in parts of Sydney.

A flood warning is currently in place for the Nepean, Hawkesbury, and Colo Rivers, as over 2000 people remain under evacuation orders after further flood warnings.

Evacuation orders are still in place for Chipping Norton, while new orders have been issued for Cornwallis and the eastern part of Richmond Lowlands, Agnes Banks, parts of Cattai and Pitt Town parks and Gronos Point.

