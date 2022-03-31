Grim Discovery Of Woman’s Body In NSW Floodwaters

Police believe they have discovered the body of an aged care nurse who went missing in northern New South Wales floodwaters, earlier in the week.

NSW Emergency services were alerted about 10pm on Tuesday to a missing person trapped in floodwaters at Monaltriem south-west of Lismore.

A wide-scale search has been underway since for Anita Brakel, 55, who was last seen driving leaving Tullera in her white 2017 Holden Captivaon Tuesday evening.

Late Thursday, police revealed they had been alerted to the body of a woman by a member of the public near the intersection of Alexandra Parade and Tweed Street, North Lismore.

"The body is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be that of the missing woman," police said, in a statement.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death is underway and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner."

The vehicle is yet to be located.

Meanwhile, NSW SES announced on Thursday that residents in parts of Mullumbimby, North Macksville, Kings Point, Nambucca Heads, Condong, Tumbulgum, Urunga, Bellinger Keys, Newry Island, Yellow Rock, Kyogle and the Bellinger River Tourist Park could return home.

However, evacuation orders early Friday remained in place for low-lying parts of Iluka, Southgate, Lower Macleay River, North Bellingen, Coraki, New Italy, Broadwater, Wardell, Cabbage Tree Island, Woodburn, Swan Bay, Bungawalbyn, East Bellingen and much of Lismore.

