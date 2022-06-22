Grim Search Continues For 94-Year-Old Mildura Man Feared Drowned

Victoria and New South Wales police have combined operations in search of 94-year-old man Joseph McCrann who was last seen on Sunday.

A search and rescue team, including divers, are searching near Mildura Weir’s Lock 11 with the assistance of SES volunteers.

McCrann’s mobility scooter was found near a walking track on Hugh King Drive on Mildura’s waterfront just before 2:30pm on Monday.

Police are concerned he may have fell into the water.

A photo of McCrann was released on Tuesday by Victoria Police appealing for any public assistance.

If anyone has any information or sights McCrann is urged to contact Mildura Police Station on 5018 5300.

