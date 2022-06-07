Grim Warning On Cost Of Living As RBA’s Interest Rate Rise Looms

Australians are being urged to brace for an interest rate hike.

The RBA’s first interest rate rise in more than 11 years occurred during the federal election campaign last month, following disruptions to global trade because of pandemic restrictions and, more recently, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Graham Cooke, head of consumer research at Finder, said Australians were already feeling the pinch.

“The economy is at a precipice and some families are really starting to struggle financially with the cost of living – and for those with a home loan, it could get a lot worse."

“Lifting the cash rate is good news for savers, and will help to slow Australia’s runaway property market, but those with a home loan are in line for several further cost increases,” Cooke said.

With the June interest rate increase likely to be higher than expected, there is a possibility the increase would raise the average Aussie homeowners' repayments $716 a month – from $2,324 to $3,040.

“Many homeowners are going to struggle to meet these new payment requirements. If you are at risk, it might be worth locking in a low fixed rate now, before rates rise further,” Cooke urged.

It follows a dire warning from Treasurer Jim Chalmers that Australia is heading for a 'perfect storm of conditions' as interest rate rises add to the worsening cost of living crisis.

"I think Australian homeowners do need to brace for an interest rate rise today," he said.

"It will be difficult for a lot of people ... the impact of a rate rise on an average mortgage of $330,000 is ... about $43 a month. So, people will have to find that. At the same time as they are confronting spiking prices for petrol and electricity and gas at the same time"

I don’t want to pretend...there is some kind of quick fix to this cost-of-living crisis," he told the Today show. "But we will work around the clock to do what we responsibly can do alleviate some of this pressure."

“Just because these interest rate rises are expected won’t make them any less difficult for a lot of people who are already confronting cost of living pressures”

“Interest rates will be rising according to the Reserve Bank Governor for some time yet and I think Australian families need to brace for that reality,” Mr Chalmers said.