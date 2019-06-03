Grinspoon Announce Chemical Hearts National Tour And Vinyl Release

Aussie rock legends Grinspoon have just announced a MASSIVE Australian tour, this October and November.

The Chemical Hearts national tour kicks off October 11 and coincides with the release of the band's collection of their best, The Chemical Hearts vinyl.

You're guaranteed to rock out to your fav Grinners numbers on this huge tour as the band looks back at their massive back catalogue.

Since bursting onto the Aussie rock scene in 1997, Grinspoon have continued to be a festival favourite and maintain their reputation as one of the best live bands this country has seen.

“It is with great delight that we announce a cute little sojourn around the country with Grinspoon visiting (hopefully) all of you! We are going to be doing a little thing called Chemical Hearts. The tour comes with the crazy new vinyl record which features (arguably) some of our favourites on wax,” says lead vocalist Phil Jamieson.

If the 2017 20th Anniversary Guide To Better Living tour is anything to go by, tickets will disappear fast.

GRINSPOON ‘CHEMICAL HEARTS’ NATIONAL TOUR

with special guests The Hard Aches, Gooch Palms and Bugs.

FRI 11 OCT | METROPOLIS, FREMANTLE WA | 18+

SAT 12 OCT | METRO CITY, PERTH WA | 18+

WED 16 OCT | THE FORUM, MELBOURNE VIC | 18+

FRI 18 OCT | UC REFECTORY, CANBERRA ACT | 18+

WED 23 OCT | ODEON THEATRE, HOBART TAS | 18+

SAT 26 OCT | ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE THEATRE, ADELAIDE SA | AA

THURS 31 OCT | WAVES, WOLLONGONG NSW | 18+

FRI 1 NOV | ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, NEWCASTLE NSW | AA

SAT 2 NOV | HORDERN PAVILION, SYDNEY NSW | AA

THURS 7 NOV | THE STAR BROADBEACH, GOLD COAST QLD | 18+

FRI 8 NOV | THE FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE QLD | 18+

Tickets go on sale at 10.00am (local) Friday 7 June from www.grinspoon.com.au, with the exclusive 48-hour Telstra Plus pre-sale running from 9.00am (local) Wednesday 5 June



The Chemical Hearts vinyl record will be available October 11 and available for pre-order now.

For tickets and order The Chemical Hearts vinyl: www.grinspoon.com.au



