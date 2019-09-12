Grinspoon Are Writing New Music, But Don't Expect To Hear It Anytime Soon

Joining Triple M Adelaide's Roo & Ditts this morning, Grinspoon's energetic frontman Phil Jamieson revealed the band are working on new music.

Chatting to the show ahead of Grinspoon's Chemical Hearts national tour that kicks off next month Phil revealed the band have been working on new material, but don't expect to hear it anytime soon, with Phil revealing; "We're always writing... there's material floating around, if it ever see's the light of day it'll be a miracle".

Catch up on the full interview:



You can hear Grinspoon's classic Aussie rock tunes LIVE next month on the Chemical Hearts national tour.



GRINSPOON ‘CHEMICAL HEARTS’ NATIONAL TOUR

with special guests The Hard Aches, Gooch Palms and Bugs.

FRI 11 OCT | METROPOLIS, FREMANTLE WA | 18+

SAT 12 OCT | METRO CITY, PERTH WA | 18+

WED 16 OCT | THE FORUM, MELBOURNE VIC | 18+

FRI 18 OCT | UC REFECTORY, CANBERRA ACT | 18+

WED 23 OCT | ODEON THEATRE, HOBART TAS | 18+

SAT 26 OCT | ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE THEATRE, ADELAIDE SA | AA

THURS 31 OCT | WAVES, WOLLONGONG NSW | 18+

FRI 1 NOV | ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, NEWCASTLE NSW | AA

SAT 2 NOV | HORDERN PAVILION, SYDNEY NSW | AA

THURS 7 NOV | THE STAR BROADBEACH, GOLD COAST QLD | 18+

FRI 8 NOV | THE FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE QLD | 18+

Tickets www.grinspoon.com.au



The Chemical Hearts vinyl record will be available October 11 and available for pre-order now.

