Grinspoon Expand Chemical Hearts National Tour

Grinspoon really are a hard act to follow, expanding their already huge Chemical Hearts Australian tour.

The four piece will play second shows in Melbourne and Wollongong, with the first shows in both cities sold out in just a few weeks.

The shows will be at the Forum Theatre, Melbourne October 15 and Waves, Wollongong October 19, with both shows going on-sale Thursday 27th June, with pre-sales available for early birds fans: Wollongong commences 24th June, Forum pre-sale Tuesday 25th June and Ticketmaster pre-sale Wednesday 26th June.

With seven albums, Top Ten ARIA chart spots, ARIA Awards, 13 ARIA nominations, more than 1,000 gigs, tens of thousands of frequent flyer miles, 7 appearances at the Big Day Out as well as slots at Homebake, Falls Festival, Splendour In The Grass, an NRL Grand Final and a Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony in Melbourne, there’s no denying that Grinspoon are Aussie rock royalty.

The Chemical Hearts tour will be packed with hits and audience faves from the band’s festival performances over the years, but will also pay homage to their discography after the record that thrust them into the spotlight, Guide To Better Living.

The tour coincides with the release of the band's audio collection of hits and favourites, The Chemical Hearts vinyl, available for pre-order now.



GRINSPOON ‘CHEMICAL HEARTS’ NATIONAL TOUR

FRI 11 OCT | METROPOLIS, FREMANTLE WA | 18+

SAT 12 OCT | METRO CITY, PERTH WA | 18+

TUES 15 OCT | THE FORUM, MELBOURNE VIC | 18+ **NEW SHOW**

WED 16 OCT | THE FORUM, MELBOURNE VIC | 18+ **SOLD OUT**

FRI 18 OCT | UC REFECTORY, CANBERRA ACT | 18+

SAT 19 OCT | WAVES, WOLLONGONG NSW | 18+ **NEW SHOW**

WED 23 OCT | ODEON THEATRE, HOBART TAS | 18+

SAT 26 OCT | ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE THEATRE, ADELAIDE SA | AA

THURS 31 OCT | WAVES, WOLLONGONG NSW | 18+ **SOLD OUT**

FRI 1 NOV | ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, NEWCASTLE NSW | AA

SAT 2 NOV | HORDERN PAVILION, SYDNEY NSW | AA

THURS 7 NOV | THE STAR BROADBEACH, GOLD COAST QLD | 18+

FRI 8 NOV | THE FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE QLD | 18+

Tickets available: www.grinspoon.com.au



