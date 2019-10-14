Grinspoon Keen To Take Jane Kennedy's Band 'Highly Strung' On Tour

Rock Interview

14 October 2019

Article heading image for Grinspoon Keen To Take Jane Kennedy's Band 'Highly Strung' On Tour

Image: Grinspoon and Kennedy Molloy, supplied

Aussie rock band Grinspoon joined Kennedy Molloy while in Melbourne on their Chemical Hearts national tour.

From the band's early days and growing up as musician, to the hazards of touring, the band are in the best form they've ever been- despite an ankle injury sustained on tour.

Although the Chemical Hearts national tour is jam-packed with a huge lineup of Aussie acts, The Hard Aches, The Gooch Palms and Bugs the band are happy to take Jane's band, Highly Strung on the road.

Catch up on the full interview:

 

Watch the full performance of Chemical Hearts:

Post

 

Catch Grinspoon LIVE on the Chemical Hearts national tour, more info: www.grinspoon.com.au 

