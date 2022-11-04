Grocery Squeeze Looms Amid Supply Issues Due To East Coast Floods

Australia's flooding crisis is expected to hit the supermarket shelves with Woolies flagging an anticipated supply shortage of fruit and veg.

Woolworths Group chief executive Brad Banducci has warned poor weather conditions and disrupted supply chains could see a squeeze on some groceries including frozen food and chips.

“The big issue right now … is in frozen vegetables,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“In particular corn and potatoes, with the very poor growing season that we’ve had in Tasmania," he said. “So that is causing some challenges in the frozen category and some risk of under supply in some stores."

“That has also flowed through … I don’t want to overplay anything at this stage, in potato crisps … (but) there are some supply issues on the way through there, so that’s the big one.

The threat to fresh supplies comes as crop growing areas around northern Victoria and Tasmania have been hit by relentless floods, leading to poorer harvests.

The supermarket giant has also warned of looming fruit and vegetable prices hikes with delays to seasonal items like cherries, following the heavy rainfall and cold weather which continues to devastate the east coast.

With anticipated soaring vegetable prices and shortages set to hit by Summer, shoppers are likely to feel the pinch this Christmas.

