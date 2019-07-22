Groundwater Country Music Festival is This Weekend on The Gold Coast and It’s FREE!

Some of the best Country Music stars in the country will hit the Gold Coast for the sixth annual Groundwater Country Music Festival, July 26 - 28, 2019.
Uniquely combining ‘Country with the Coast’ the beach side event is free to attend, show-casing premier country music performers on a number of outdoor stages and in venues throughout the entire Broadbeach precinct.
We weren't kidding when we said the best - check out who will be performing over three glorious days on the Gold Coast:
For more details on this brilliant three day FREE country music festival where Country meets the Gold Coast head HERE.
Here's what The Wolfe Brothers have to say:
And the awesome Davisson Brothers are leaving West Virginia behind for the sun and surf:
So where are you going to be this weekend!?!
Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!