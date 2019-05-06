Groundwater Swells with 2nd Artist Line-Up Announcement!

Groundwater Country Music Festival has announced its second line-up which will see US country-rockers Davisson Brothers Band and local Gold-Coast talent such as Casey Barnes join an already impressive line-up including Lee Kernaghan, Beccy Cole and The Wolfe Brothers.

The family-friendly event will be held on the Gold Coast on July 26-28 where nearly 50 acts will perform across 15 stages throughout Broadbeach’s bars, restaurants, streets and parks, allowing you to sit down and relax while listening to some of the biggest names in country music perform. And hey, guess what? It’s free to attend!

Groundwater is proud to add such a wide variety of top shelf country artists to its 2019 line-up including…

Davisson Brothers Band (USA), Far From Folsom songs of Johnny Cash featuring Tex Perkins And the Tennessee Four with Rachel Tidd. Adding to the mix is Graeme Connors, Casey Barnes, Drew McAlister, Freya Josephine Hollick, The Viper Creek Band, Hayley Jensen, Amber Joy Poulton, Benn Gunn, Angus Gill, Brooke Lambert, The Tony Q Band, Chloe Styler, Haystack Mountain Hermits, Neilly Rich, Open Season, Country Music Cocktails and Felicity Urquhart - House Concert.

All this awesomeness will join already announced artists:

Lee Kernaghan

Beccy Cole

The Wolfe Brothers

Adam Eckersley Band

Fanny Lumsden

Felicity Urquhart

Tori Forsyth

John Schumann and Shane Howard – Present Songs That Changed Our Country

Mustered Courage

Round Mountain Girls

Gretta Ziller

Andrew Swift

Pete Cullen

The Hurt

2019 Star Maker Winner Blake O’Connor

Montgomery Church –

DJ Colonel’s Surf Parade Hoedown

You know the place to be in July!

