Gruen Found The Legend Behind The Iconic Bunnings Jingle

Hot Breakfast alum Wil Anderson’s advertising TV show Gruen managed to track down the legend behind the iconic Bunnings jingle last night.

LISTEN HERE:

Trevor Hilton is the bloke’s name, and he says he wrote the theme on “a nice, sunny day in 1995”, and that for him it was “just another day in the office, jingling away”.

Little did he know, he was changing Australia for good on that day.

Watch the segment here:

Good luck getting that tune out of your head for the rest of the day!

