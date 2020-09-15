GT forestry HUB Appoints New Board Leaders

Mount Gambier-based mill owner Ian McDonnell is the new chair of the Green Triangle Forest Industries Hub.



The NF McDonnell and Sons director was elevated from his role as deputy chair, nominated at last week’s board meeting following the resignation of inaugural chair Linda Sewell, due to her departure as CEO at OneFortyOne.



OneFortyOne executive general manager Cameron MacDonald has assumed the role of deputy chair, joining the board as the company’s representative.



Mr McDonnell, who is a third generation saw miller with more than four decades of industry experience, said the board were looking forward to continuing to advance on the objectives set-out in the Strategic Plan and ensuring the industry emerged strongly from the coronavirus pandemic.



“Our first of its kind strategic plan for the Green Triangle provides a clear road map to sustainably grow the sector with a number of key opportunities being explored across the supply chain,” he said.



“This includes undertaking extensive work into better understanding forestry water use and how we can harness waste water from the drainage network to support the planting of more trees, and more broadly support other agriculture bases and other water dependent ecosystems.



“The coronavirus pandemic has further highlighted the nation’s dependence on the forestry sector through the need for additional packaging and general wood products, which the Green Triangle will play a major role in delivering in the long-term as we explore new domestic value-add opportunities.”



Mr MacDonald, who has more than 30 years of industry experience, manages OneFortyOne’s Australian operations, overseeing the strategy and management of the plantation estate, Jubilee sawmill and sales.



He said he was looking forward to contributing to the Hub’s leadership and driving research outcomes that help find solutions to forest and timber industry challenges.



“Forestry is such an important part of Australia’s primary industries; the industry delivers renewable, sustainable products that support housing, agriculture and consumer needs. The future success of our sector depends on us being able to find opportunities to grow more trees, improve transport infrastructure and develop innovative wood fibre products,” Mr MacDonald said.



“The Green Triangle Forest Industries Hub is an exciting opportunity to work together to ensure future generations can benefit from the jobs, economic output and products offered by our industry.”



To learn more about the GTFIH and for the latest news visit www.gtfih.com.au .