Guide Dogs Victoria CEO Karen Hayes Resigns Following Kooyong Controversy

Guide Dogs Victoria CEO Karen Hayes has resigned from her position following her controversial endorsement of former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg during the federal election campaign period.

Ms Hayes was featured in promotional material voicing her support for Mr Frydenberg in the seat of Kooyong, with her role as CEO highlighted in the controversial material.

Guide Dogs Victoria did not know about the endorsement and requested the promotional material be withdrawn from circulation. Ms Hayes was stood down pending the results of an investigation.

Charity groups are bound by regulations enforced by the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission and can be stripped of their status if unable or unwilling to rectify serious breaches.

The charity's investigation is still underway and the organisation's chair Iain Edwards will step in as Acting CEO.