Gunman Kills 17 & Injures 22 Others In School Shooting In Russia

A gunman has killed 17 people and injured 24 others after opening fire at a school in the city of Izhensk in Russia on Monday.

Among those killed are 11 children and several faculty staff including teachers and security guards.

At least 22 school students have also been injured during the shooting.

Russian authorities have identified the shooter as a 34-year-old former student at the school.

Officials have confirmed that shooter turned the gun on himself before authorities could detain him.

The shooting has been confirmed as a “terrorist attack” by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

"President Putin deeply mourns the deaths of people, children at a school where there was a terrorist attack by a person, who apparently belongs to a neo-fascist group," - Dmitry Peskov

"The president wishes for the recovery of those injured as a result of this inhuman terrorist attack," he said.

Authorities said the male shooter entered the school “wearing a black top with Nazi symbols and a balaclava".

The shooter was found to have been using two non-lethal handguns which he modified to shoot actual bullets.

Governor Alexander Brechalov has announced a period of mourning until Thursday.

