Gunman On The Run After Shots Fired At Police In New Norfolk

A manhunt is underway after shots were fired at two police cars near New Norfolk overnight.

Police said they were fired upon while travelling to arrest an alleged family violence offender near Glenfern at about 11.50pm on Monday night.

No one was injured; however, officers are scouring bushland and roads in the area for the offender, with the help of drones, police dogs and specialist investigators.

Southern Commander Tim Dooley said they were convinced they knew who the shooter was and that police did not believe there was a risk to the public.

“We’re very confident we know who the person is. It’s simply a matter of us locating and we need to do that safely,” Commander Dooley said.

"It would be very common for a person in that situation to try and get support from family and close friends ... if that person is contacting you, you need to be contacting us so we can bring this to a safe resolution."

Commander Dooley said the officers who had been shot at were receiving support.

“It’s a very distressing situation to become involved in. It happened very quickly, and they’re just very fortunate and no doubt relieved that they’re unharmed and uninjured,” he said.

“Our staff are very courageous; we very quickly had about 40 resources on this job in the wee hours of the morning.” - Southern Commander Tim Dooley

Anyone with information was asked to call police on 131444 or report to Crimestoppers anonymously at crimestopperstas.com.au

