Guns N' Roses Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses have announced new tour dates for their huge Australian tour, with the band bringing their show to stadiums in November and December 2022.

After rescheduling their 2021 tour dates due to Covid19, Guns N' Roses are set to rock capital cities with a three-hour set late next year.

For the fans who have already purchased the hottest tickets in town, hold onto them and you will have the same spot, in the same Stadium, in Summer 2022 for an EPIC 3 HOURS of Guns N’ Roses! All ticket holders will be emailed by Ticketek with full details.

For those yet to secure their seats to the biggest show of the year, brand new tickets have just been released and are on sale now/

“Australia hold on to your tickets because we’re coming back with a bigger and better show in Summer 2022!” - Axl, Slash & Duff

Guns N’ Roses massive Australian tour will move to new dates in November and December 2022 due to Covid-19.

Guns N' Roses 2022 Tour Dates

Friday 18 November: Optus Stadium, Perth

Tuesday 22 November: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Thursday 24 November: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Sunday 27 November: Stadium Australia, Sydney

Tuesday 29 November: Adelaide Oval

Saturday 3 December: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Head to www.tegdainty.com for all ticketing and tour information.

