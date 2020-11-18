Guns N' Roses Announce Larger Than Life 2021 Australian Stadium Tour

Guns N' Roses made our collective rock'n'roll dreams come true with 2017's Not In This Lifetime tour and now Paul Dainty AM, President & CEO of TEG DAINTY is thrilled to announce one of the greatest bands of all time will return to tour our shores in NOVEMBER 2021.

The first stadium tour announcement since COVID-19 put a pause on touring, it's fair to say our appetite for live music has peaked.

Kicking off in the Gold Coast on Saturday 6 November 2021 at Metricon Stadium, Guns N' Roses

will then tour to Adelaide Oval on Tuesday 9 November before gracing the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday 11 November. Next up, the band heads to Sydney's ANZ Stadium on Sunday 14 November, then Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Tuesday 16 November before Perth's Optus Stadium hosts the final stop of the band’s 6-city Australian tour on Wednesday 24 November.

To wet your appetite listen to School Of Rock on Triple M this Friday 20th November for our Guns N' Roses special and keep it on Triple M for the latest tour news and info.

Tickets go on sale from Thursday 26 November.

Head to www.tegdainty.com for all ticketing and tour information.

A Telstra Plus member presale starts Monday November 23 and is open until Wednesday November 25.

Go to telstra.com/music for further details.







Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!