Guns N' Roses Are Busy Working On A New Album

Great news for rock music lovers, the closest thing to the original Guns N' Roses lineup are busy working on a new album in 29 years.

The massive news was revealed by long standing band member, Duff McKagan's wife Susan Holmes McKagan this week on the podcast Appetite For Distortion, confirming "I will say GN'R have been working fastidiously on killer new stuff".

As for the song, Susan said: "I've heard bits and bobs and it's pretty epic. I do wanna spread the good news, but not detailed news".

This isn't the first time we've heard of the new record featuring Axl Rose, Slash and McKagan, but it's the best indication it's on its way for a while and with touring plans on hold, the band have more time for focus on the highly anticipated rock record.

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has also been spotted working on the new AC/DC album, after briefly fronting the band, the Godfather of Triple M, Lee Simon, weighed in on the situation:

If they've taken away our gigs, at least give us some new records.

