Guns N' Roses Have Debuted A New Video Series

Guns N Roses have debuted a new streaming video series Not in This Lifetime Selects

The series includes professionally shot footage from their Not in This Lifetime tour, offering various highlights from their performances. 

It will kick off with fan favourite It's So Easy and then roll into Chinese Democracy

You can watch the first episode below:

Taylah Gray

22 May 2020

Article by:

Taylah Gray

