Guns N' Roses Have Debuted A New Video Series
This is great stuff
Guns N Roses have debuted a new streaming video series Not in This Lifetime Selects.
The series includes professionally shot footage from their Not in This Lifetime tour, offering various highlights from their performances.
It will kick off with fan favourite It's So Easy and then roll into Chinese Democracy.
You can watch the first episode below:
