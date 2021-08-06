Guns N' Roses Have Just Released A Surprise New Single

HUGE news just in for Gunners fans, the legendary rock band have just release a brand new single.

The new track titled ABSUЯD was debuted live in concert by the band on their current US tour and officially released by the band out of nowhere today and you can hear it on Triple M's Hard N Heavy on the LiSTNR App now, listen here

It's got those classic Gunners element, but with a harder edge. Slash's driving guitars, Axl's classic high vocals, mixed with his deep tones, driving bass with a surprise soft breather, before taking us on more of a wild rock rollercoaster ride that is new Guns N' Roses.



Watch the teaser shared on the band's official socials now:



This is the first official new music from Guns N' Roses since the iconic Slash and Axl reunited and the first taste of the highly anticipated new album from Gunners since the fan dividing 2008 release Chinese Democracy and the first new release from Slash, Axl and Duff as Guns N' Roses since 1993.

