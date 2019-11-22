Guns N’ Roses Steven Adler Saved Nikki Sixx’s Life, Inspiring Kickstart My Heart

Chatting on MMM Hard N Heavy, Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler revealed he is the real-life inspiration behind the Mötley Crüe song Kickstart My Heart.

The drummer told Triple M's Iron Hayden that he found Sixx passed out and Adler saved his glam rock friend by putting him in the shower, slapping his face before paramedics arrived.

The experience was what inspired the Crue's hit single Kickstart My Heart, made even more famous by this year's 'The Dirt' movie, still on Netflix.

Listen:

Nikki Sixx and Mötley Crüe this week announced they would be reforming, despite promising to never play together again until they were inducted into the Hall Of Fame.

For the latest on that news and all the big stories in music, check out Triple M's This Week In Rock here:



Want more Hard Rock and Heavy Metal? There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.