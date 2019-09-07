Gus Gould At The Dragons - A Help Or Hinderance?

It has been revealed this week that St George will bring in Gus Gould into their end of season review.

It is not clear whether there will be a role for Gus going forward post the review or if this is just a short stint, but regardless, Triple M NRL's Emma Lawrence and Wendell Sailor believe the inclusion of Gus can only do good.

For Girds though, the the idea of Gus being given a permanent position could eventually lead to a "too many cooks in the kitchen" situation, and the focus should rather be on the current recruitment and retention model.

This was part of a larger, more in depth chat about the Dragons 2019 season and where they need to improve both on and off the field.