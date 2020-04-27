Gus Worland Actually Cut Short An Interview To FaceTime "Best Friend" Hugh Jackman During Dead Set Legends

According to Gus Worland, he and Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman are supposedly "best friends."

And after Saturday's edition of the Dead Set Legends there might be some truth to what Gussy has been saying for years.

During an interview, with Australian Basketball legend Shane Heal, Gussy decided to wind it up (a little early) to take a FaceTime call from the great man, Hugh Jackman.

Of course, Jude and Dell were not going to let Gus get away with it.

Earlier on the show, Shane Heal had revealed some fascinating details about his interactions with the great Michael Jordan during the late 90's; hear the full chat below.

