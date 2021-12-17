Gus Worland's Apology To Steve Smith After Mozzing His Hundred

C'mon Gus!

Article heading image for Gus Worland's Apology To Steve Smith After Mozzing His Hundred

Gus Worland was forced to issue a formal apology to Steve Smith during the Tea break on Day 2. 

Gus declared that Dan Ginnane would call Smith's hundred on Triple M Cricket when he handed over before the break. 

Smith was then dismissed LBW by Jimmy Anderson for 92.

"I'm a fool, I'm an idiot and please forgive me Australia"

LISTEN HERE: 

17 December 2021

