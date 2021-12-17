Gus Worland's Apology To Steve Smith After Mozzing His Hundred

Gus Worland was forced to issue a formal apology to Steve Smith during the Tea break on Day 2.

Gus declared that Dan Ginnane would call Smith's hundred on Triple M Cricket when he handed over before the break.

Smith was then dismissed LBW by Jimmy Anderson for 92.

"I'm a fool, I'm an idiot and please forgive me Australia"

