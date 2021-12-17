Gus Worland's Apology To Steve Smith After Mozzing His Hundred
C'mon Gus!
Gus Worland was forced to issue a formal apology to Steve Smith during the Tea break on Day 2.
Gus declared that Dan Ginnane would call Smith's hundred on Triple M Cricket when he handed over before the break.
Smith was then dismissed LBW by Jimmy Anderson for 92.
"I'm a fool, I'm an idiot and please forgive me Australia"
LISTEN HERE:
Don't miss a ball of the Ashes on Triple M Cricket this summer! Listen live or stream the call on the LiSTNR app.