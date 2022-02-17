Gutwein "Disappointed" After Commonwealth Games Dreams Dashed

Tasmania have had their dreams of partaking in the Commonwealth Games slammed.

The sporting federation revealed on Wednesday that negotiations have started with Victoria as the host state for the 2026 event.

Tasmanian Government leaders have echoed their disappointment, after requesting to play a small role in the Games if Australia was chosen.

Premier Peter Gutwein says the Apple Isle could have been included as co-host.

"I was a little disappointed in the way Commonwealth Games Australia dealt with this," he said.

"The first I heard that they were exclusively dealing with Victoria was through the media."

However, the opportunity to co-host hasn't completely been ruled out.

"I have always said that we should be aspirational and I think we offer some great co-hosting options," Gutwein said.

"I need to understand exactly what Commonwealth Games Australia's current position is."

The 2022 Games will be held at the end of the year in Birmingham, England. The multi-sport event was set to be hosted by Durban in South Africa, their bid was withdrawn due to lack of resources.

Birmingham had been scheduled to host 2026, but was asked to accelerate plans by four years, leaving a vacancy for the next edition.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.