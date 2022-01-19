Gutwein Reveals Border Requirement Changes For Interstate Travellers

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein confirmed on Tuesday immediate changes to the border entry requirements for vaccinated travellers.

Vaccinated travellers will no longer need to show proof of a negative COVID test or check in via the Tas-E-Travel app.

However, unvaccinated incomers and those under the age of 12 will still required to quarantine for five days upon entry into the island state.

“We are moving through a transition stage to where we can live with COVID in the same way we can live with flu or other respiratory diseases,” Gutwein said.

The changes came into effect on Tuesday evening.

Mr Gutwein said the decision was made following a decrease in hospital numbers in recent days.

“The main metric is protecting our health system and while we’re not seeing the numbers in hospital that other jurisdictions are, principally as a result of the higher vaccination rate that we’ve got across the community,” he said.

“We do know that the evidence in other states such as Queensland for example demonstrates that unvaccinated people are up to 24 times more likely to end up in an ICU than someone who is vaccinated.

“That’s why that particular border measure regarding unvaccinated travel will remain in place for the moment.”

Tasmania recorded 1,185 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 6,323.

