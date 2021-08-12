Gutwein's New Plans To Keep On Top Of The Covid Delta Strain

Premier Peter Gutwein announced a new plan to help Tasmania tackle the infectious Delta strain of Covid on Wednesday, August 10.

The 4 Point Delta Shield plan focuses on strong border controls , financial support packages for certain businesses, a vaccine blitz and strengthening tracing, tracking and testing.

Tasmania's 4 Point Delta Shield Plan:

The state government is now ramping up border controls and upping the fine to $1557 to anyone who rocks up at the borders after being rejected or breaches quarantine requirements.

The border will remain closed to Victoria and anyone in NSW will continue to be classified as a high-risk level 1.

In addition, anyone who fails to use the Check in Tas app will be fined $774.80 and be handed an infringement.

Steve Old from the Tasmanian Hospitality Association said,

“We are basically in a lockdown because we can’t get anyone in from their states. A lot of venues are telling me at the moment that they can’t get their casual staff on, like Sunday 40 casuals down to 2. We need to support these venues, so we can support staff”.

Financial support packages are being closely worked on by the federal governments for anyone involved in hospitality, tourism, events, the Arts and transport sectors.

Tasmania is currently leading the Country with our vaccine programs, and the six week vaccine blitz is hoping to get even more of our population vaccinated.

In the 4 Point Delta Shield plan, people aged 16-18 will be eligible for vaccines from August 23 because it aligns best with their school exam period.

State community clinics will have extra days and hours, hoping to target more of the 30-59 year olds.

Once more of the 30-59 age group is vaccinated, the government is hoping 16-29 year olds will be able to start receiving their first jabs by September 13.

Public Health Director Doctor Mark Veitch said,

“If you get vaccinated, you are much less likely to die of covid, much less likely to end up in hospital”.

You can book your appointment here.

