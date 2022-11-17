Guy Sebastian’s Former Manager Titus Day Jailed For Embezzling More Than $600,000

Celebrity manager, Titus Day, has been jailed for four years after embezzling more than $600,000 of singer Guy Sebastian’s money.

Judge Timothy Gartelmann, in Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court on Thursday, jailed Day, 49, for four-years with a non-parole period of 2½ years.

“All (charges) were committed for financial gain though this is inherent in offences of this kind. The offender used the money other than for Mr Sebastian’s benefit,” Judge Gartelmann said.

During earlier proceedings this year, an NSW District Court jury found Day guilty of 34 charges, relating to the singers’ profits between 2013 and 2020.

Sebastian’s former manager was found to had misappropriated some of the singer’s earnings for supporting Taylor Swift in 2013, as well as for performance and ambassadorship fees, including a wedding in Venice and playing a New Year’s Day Big Bash cricket event.

Day, who has maintained his innocence was also found guilty of taking $200,000 of the singers’ royalties.

He will be eligible for parole in May 2025 but has already indicated he intends to appeal the finding.

