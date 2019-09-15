GV BRaIN Call For New Committee Members

The GV BRaIN Committee wish to extend an invitation to anyone who's keen on bringing inspirational, informative, enlightening, motivational speakers to the Goulburn Valley, to attend their AGM on Monday at Shepparton Council’s Community meeting room.

GV Brain Chair Fiona Johnson said, “We welcome new faces, new ideas & new networks. Come along to our AGM on Monday, see who's involved and explore this great opportunity to get Committee experience in a positive and supportive environment”.

For me as Chair, GV BRaIN really stands out as a committee where everyone contributes their time and enthusiasm. We not only have a great spread of skills and networks but also have a great time amongst the work! - Fiona Johnson, GV BRaIN Chair.

The network endeavours to encourage people to do their business locally and to give local businesses an opportunity to promote themselves. It does this by coordinating four major networking events each year, attracting up to 300 people will high profile, entertaining and informative speaker.

This Year, in partnership with Greater Shepparton City Council, GV BRaIN presented Sir Bob Geldof at Eastbank.

The GV BRaIN AGM will also accept the annual and financial reports for the 2018/19 operations, elect committee members. The AGM will be followed by a short regular meeting to elect office-bearers.

GV BRaIN is also accepting corporate sponsorship, with annual $10,000 sponsor guaranteeing a table of 10 at each dinner for the year, recognition and promotion in all media and at each event. Plus one-off $2,500 event sponsor providing a marketing focus on your business.

WHEN: Monday, 16 September 2019 from 12:00-13:00

WHERE: Greater Shepparton City Council Community Meeting Room; 90 Welsford Street, Shepparton, Victoria 3630

GV BRaIN is a local networking group that provides access to: