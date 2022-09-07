GV Photography Competition

Member for Nicholls, Mr Sam Birrell is calling on established and amateur photographers in Nicholls to submit photographs for the first annual 2023 Our People Of Nicholls Calendar.

The calendar will be distributed to thousands of households and businesses across Nicholls and this year’s theme highlights the people who live in our beautiful electorate. The photographs should capture the characters of the towns, that make up Nicholls. This can include but is not limited to shots of people from community groups, sporting clubs, volunteers, those who live life on the land, our youngsters or people enjoying some of the many beautiful attractions located across the electorate.

Mr Birrell said the calendar is a great opportunity to shine the spotlight on locals as well as professional and up and coming photographers. “I’m looking forward to seeing the incredible work of photographers and having their shots and names be printed and hung on thousands of walls and fridges in homes across Nicholls,” Mr Birrell said.

“This year I am focusing on the people I serve and I’m excited to curate a calendar which captures the characters, culture and charm that make up our electorate”. “I encourage anyone with an eye behind the lens to submit an entry to potentially have thousands of eyes look at the photograph for a month at a time”.

The top 12 entries as judged by Sam Birrell will be used in the calendar, with photo credit, while the top photo will be used as the cover image and the photographer will receive a $100 gift voucher to a Goulburn Valley photography store of their choice. Your picture should be given a name and must be in landscape form (ie. wider than it is tall), and either be in colour or black and white.

The photo may be lightly edited, and pictures taken on a mobile phone are welcome as long as they are high resolution. Photographers must ensure the people in the photo have your permission to enter the competition and have their picture printed and be used on platforms including, but not limited to television, radio advertising, social media, and print media. Each entrant is entitled to submit 3 images and the photographs can come from anywhere within the Nicholls electorate.

Find the entry form attached below.

People can submit their entries along with the attached entry form which includes their contact details via email [email protected] or drop it in at 426 Wyndham Street Shepparton VIC 3630 by Monday October 3 2022.

ENTRY FORM