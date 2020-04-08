GWS CEO Dave Matthews Believes Private Ownership Should Be Considered

GWS Giants CEO Dave Matthews revealed to Triple M's Tom Browne that a private ownership model to financially back AFL clubs should be strongly considered.

With a number of AFL clubs facing financial hardship at the moment, Matthews believes that clubs can benefit from private ownership for long term sustainability.

Eddie McGuire & Browne believe that GWS are losing up to $25 million per year and this might be what they need to break the trend.

Browne confirmed that there are US investors interested in the Giants.

If foreign investors took over the club, the AFL would also benefit by dropping the costs of funding the expansion club.