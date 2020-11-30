Gympie Music Muster Announces Huge 40th Birthday Festival
JUST IN
Image: Lee Kernaghan, supplied
To celebrate 40 years of the Gympie Music Muster, the event is partying in a massive way.
The 2021 event is bringing an all Aussie line up, including Lee Kernaghan, Kasey Chambers, Beccy Cole, Troy Cassar-Daley, Busby Marou, Wolfe Brothers, Adam Harvey and heaps more.
The popular country music festival is offering a family ticket price this December.
The Gympie Music Muster is happening 26 - 29 August, 2021
Check out the full line-up and ticket info here
