Gympie Music Muster Announces Huge 40th Birthday Festival

To celebrate 40 years of the Gympie Music Muster, the event is partying in a massive way.

The 2021 event is bringing an all Aussie line up, including Lee Kernaghan, Kasey Chambers, Beccy Cole, Troy Cassar-Daley, Busby Marou, Wolfe Brothers, Adam Harvey and heaps more.

The popular country music festival is offering a family ticket price this December.



The Gympie Music Muster is happening 26 - 29 August, 2021

