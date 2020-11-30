Gympie Music Muster Announces Huge 40th Birthday Festival

JUST IN

Article heading image for Gympie Music Muster Announces Huge 40th Birthday Festival

Image: Lee Kernaghan, supplied

To celebrate 40 years of the Gympie Music Muster, the event is partying in a massive way.

The 2021 event is bringing an all Aussie line up, including Lee Kernaghan, Kasey Chambers, Beccy Cole, Troy Cassar-Daley, Busby Marou, Wolfe Brothers, Adam Harvey and heaps more.

The popular country music festival is offering a family ticket price this December.

The Gympie Music Muster is happening 26 - 29 August, 2021

Check out the full line-up and ticket info here 

Catch up on the Best Bits from Triple M Country:

30 November 2020

Lee Kernaghan
Live Music
Triple M Country
Listen Live!
Lee Kernaghan
Live Music
Triple M Country
Lee Kernaghan
Live Music
Triple M Country
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs