Haas' Future Questioned After Walsh Deal

Triple M's and former NRL star James Graham has questioned the future of Broncos star Payne Haas following confirmation of Reece Walsh's return to the club.

The Broncos on Thursday confirmed that 19-year-old Walsh would return in 2023 after putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

But with Walsh's signing coming just weeks after Haas' infamous contract standoff, Graham explained on Triple M why it might be a sign the superstar prop could be done in Red Hill.

"It makes me wonder if Payne Haas is going to have to find a new home," Graham told Triple M.

