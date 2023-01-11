Haddin Doesn't Have Confidence In Agar

Australian cricket fans were left scratching their heads after Ashton Agar was selected for the upcoming test series in India. 

And Willow Talk's Brad Haddin expressed his own concerns of the spin-bowler after his performance against South Africa.

"Did they have confidence to use him?

"He was bowling against a South African team, their batters, it wasn't the highlight of their summer.

"To me he was bowling too full and if you do that in the subcontinent, they'll jump over you.

"All of a sudden you won't be able to shut the scoreboard down."

11 January 2023

