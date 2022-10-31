Haddin | The Three Teams Ahead Of Australia

As Pressure Mounts On Aussies

Article heading image for Haddin | The Three Teams Ahead Of Australia

Former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin says he isn't too confident with his former side's hopes of retaining the T20 World Cup trophy.

With the semi-finals approaching and Australia no certainty to feature in the knock-out stages, Haddin revealed the three teams he has ahead of the home nation.

"My number three is India," Haddin son on Triple M's Willow Talk Podcast.

"They were outstanding against Pakistan. Virat Kohli has come back into form and that's always a dangerous sign... if they had to Jasprit Bumrah, they might be in my number one or two."

31 October 2022

