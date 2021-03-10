Half Price Airline Tickets To The Whitsundays!

How good is this??!! Cut-price flight tickets to the Whitsundays have been revealed and are part of a $1.2 billion tourism and aviation boost for the struggling tourism destinations including the Whitsundays.

800,000 discounted tickets are expected to include return flights from Sydney to both Proserpine and Hamilton Island between April 1 and July 31 says The Daily Mercury.

Flights to the Gold Coast, Cairns, the Whitsundays, the Sunshine Coast, Lasseter and Alice Springs, Launceston, Devonport and Burnie, Broome, Avalon, Merimbula and Kangaroo Island will have the country hopefully moving again!

The half-price tickets will be available on airline websites from April 1.

