Half Time Length To Stay The Same For 2020 AFL Season
No change.
The AFL has reportedly stopped short of shortening the length of the half time break, according to Triple M Footy's Tom Browne.
In a move to quicken up the match day experience slightly, the AFL mooted a change to the length of the half time break - shortening it from 20 minutes to 15.
But speaking this morning on Triple M Melbourne's Dead Set Legends, Triple M Footy's Jay Clark confirmed that the change won't be happening in 2020.
Listen here:
