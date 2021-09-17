Hamish Hartlett Says He Has Reached Out To Gold Coast

Delisted Port Adelaide defender Hamish Hartlett revealed on Roo & Ditts for Breakfast this morning that he has reached out to Gold Coast in an effort to continue his career.

LISTEN HERE:

"We’ve reached out to them (Gold Coast), my management and I, just to see where they’re at," Hartlett said.

"There are still some things to work through there.

"Gold Coast aren’t entirely sold on that idea just yet I suppose, but they’ve certainly said they’ll keep it in mind."

Hartlett admitted the news of his delisting hadn't come as a complete surprise.

"I wasn't entirely shocked, I sort of had some idea of what was going on," he said.

"The club has been pretty open and honest with me and with Michael Doughty, my manager over the last three or four months about where things are at."

