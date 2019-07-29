Hamstring Injury Brings Premature End To Majak Daw's Season

North Melbourne have confirmed that Majak Daw will set out the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in the VFL on the weekend.

Daw made the courageous return to the field after overcoming mental health & severe lower body injuries earlier in the year.

North Melbourne GM football Cameron Joyce confirmed the news in a press release.

“Majak was running at speed, and stumbled forward, putting his hamstring under immense pressure and strain,” Joyce said.

“With only four games until the end of the season, unfortunately he won’t be able to recover in time to make it back to playing this season.

“The scans revealed a decent tear and it would normally be a six week injury.”

The club are disappointed that Daw won't return to the field this season as planned, but are optimistic he will be back better than ever in 2020.

"It’s really disappointing for him not to be able to get back for an AFL game, which was his goal, but he should take a lot of confidence out of his incredible effort in getting back to playing so quickly, considering the injuries he had," Joyce said.

“No one should underestimate the level of determination, courage and will-power Majak has shown over the past six or so months.

“We will now ensure he has all the support he needs to come back stronger and ready for day one of the 2020 pre-season.”