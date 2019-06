Luckless Freo forward Harley Bennell has suffered an injury in the WAFL.

The little live wire limped off in the first quarter of Peel Thunder’s game against Perth after taking a mark.

He was on crutches at quarter time.

Bennell has had a famously bad run with injuries, playing just two AFL games since 2015.

He has had several abortive comeback attempts via Peel in the WAFL.

