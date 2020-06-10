Harley Bennell To Play First Game For Melbourne This Weekend

Melbourne has confirmed Harley Bennell will play his first game for the club this weekend.

Bennell - who was picked up by the Demons during the off-season - will line up against Carlton, the club confirmed on Wednesday morning.

The 27-year-old has recovered from a series of calf injuries to prove himself fit for the resumption of the AFL season.

The Demons also confirmed youngsters Luke Jackson and Trent Rivers - both picked up in last year's draft - will make their debut.