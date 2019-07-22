Harris Andrews Offered One-Match Ban By MRO

Brisbane defender Harris Andrews has been offered a one-match ban by the MRO for striking North Melbourne's Nick Larkey.

Andrews reportedly hit Larkey off the ball early in the first quarter.

The incident wasn't caught on camera by the broadcasters.

Larkey continued to play out the game and finished with two goals & ten disposals.

MRO Michael Christian graded the incident as low impact, intentional conduct and high contact.

If Andrews accepts the ban he will miss Brisbane's clash with Hawthorn in Tasmania on Saturday.