Origin legends Ryan Girdler and Wendell Sailor have slammed the NRL's decision to suspend Tariq Sims for the hit on Michael Morgan.

Sims is facing a 2-3 week ban for the late hit but according to Girds and Dell he shouldn't miss the Origin decider.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat around the Dragons win over the Cowboys on Friday night; hear the full chat below.