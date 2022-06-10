Harvest Festival Hits Central Coast This Weekend

Central Coast will welcome the Harvest Festival this weekend with two jammed-packed days planned for farming and producer lovers.

Getting started from 9am tomorrow and carrying over to 5pm on Sunday, the Harvest Festival will allow its guests to visit local farms, sample local produce, enjoy live music and entertainment, and get involved in an array of family-friendly activities.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

From Calga to Kulnura and all the way through to Yarramalong, and all the valleys in between, people will find something that will sure spark their interest.

Just some of the events and activities patrons can enjoy are the bush tucker walkabout tour, Ento Park Insect Farm, Mountain Growers Market and come and try archery.

Council Glen Cannard said most of the festival is free, but there are also some great ticketed events.

“The food and wine festival at Glenworh Valley over the weekend, that’s a major event,” he said.

“You can book in and see the alpacas at the alpaca launch if you’re interested in that and also the mountain goats and farm tours where you can feed the animals and get an immersive experience there.”

Patrons may need to book some experiences in advance to avoid disappointment on the day.

To find out more or to book experiences, visit info.centralcoast.nsw.gov.au/harvestfestival

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories: