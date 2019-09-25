Harvey Dickson Is Celebrating 50 Years Of Country Music And You're Invited!

Tickets are now on sale for Harvey Dickson's massive 50 Years of Country Music celebration!

What started on as "a few blokes in black hats standing around a campfire" in 1969 has turned into a country music love affair that has helped shape the town of Boyup Brook and brought many great musicians to our little farming community.

From 12pm - 12am on September 28th, get involved in the festivities with a bar for drink and food purchases, and a big screen TV for the AFL Grand Final.

The Band in the Garden will start with walk-up performances for all ages, with cash prizes for the best acts. Contact Paul Jane on 9734 3761 to register.

Live bands will take over on the main stage in the famous Harvey Dickson Country Music Centre from 6pm, including The Paul Jane Duo featuring Shane Dickson, Monty Cotton, and Hometown.

