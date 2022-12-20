Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Rape And Sexual Assault

A Los Angeles jury has found Harvey Weinstein guilty of three counts of rape and sexual assault against one woman.

Jury deliberation last nine days over two weeks after a month-long trial of the former 70-year-old movie tycoon.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Mr Weinstein was found guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and another sexual misconduct count involving a European model who testified anonymously as “Jane Doe 1”.

The jury remain divided on three other charges of rape and sexual assault made by two other accusers- one notably involving the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

With the jury unable to reach a verdict in relation to Ms Siebel Newsom’s allegation and the other woman, a mistrial was declared on those accounts.

Mr Weinstein was also acquitted of a sexual battery allegation by another woman.

He is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after being found guilty of other sex crimes following a conviction in New York – and now faces additional years behind bars.

The jury of the New York trial found Mr Weinstein guilty of similar allegation, convicting him of rape in the third degree and sexual assault, but acquitting him of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape.

From The Monthly and LiSTNR comes The Politics Podcast, a new daily podcast that cuts through the noise and delivers you the in-depth analysis of the moments that defined the day in politics. Hear it on the LiSTNR app.